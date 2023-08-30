Merseyside Police have brought in an order which will allow them to stop and search anyone in Maghull following recent incidents of violence.

The Section 60 order has been put in place after two groups of youths were fighting and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed outside a leisure centre in the town last night.

The Order, under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, gives officers enhanced stop and search powers to stop individuals in the area and is designed to minimise serious violence.

The order is in place all evening until 2am tomorrow, Thursday 31 August.

The force says extra officers will be in the area to provide a visible presence and deal with any incidents.

Section 60 order in place in Maghull Credit: Merseyside Police

The Section 60 covers the locations bounded in the map and includes areas in Maghull, L31 - A59 where it meets the canal - west toward Avondale Avenue to the junction with Liverpool Road South, South to the junction of Gainsborough Avenue to the junction of Ormonde Drive, which continues back onto Liverpool Road South to the junction of Brook Park then east back onto the A59.Community Policing Inspector Ray Mavrakakis said: “We’re introducing this Section 60 as an extra response to deal with reports of violence in Maghull.“Following an investigation launched by our officers regarding an incident outside Meadows Leisure Centre, on Hall Lane last night where reports were received that two groups of youths were fighting in the area before a 16-year-old boy, sustained stab wounds to his leg and needed hospital treatment a number of measures are being taken to disrupt those who would hurt or attack anyone in our community.“This behaviour will not be tolerated and extra officers will be in the area to search any individuals or groups causing such issues, and to provide reassurance to the vast majority of law-abiding people in the community.“Such action isn’t about bothering anyone going about their daily business or preventing young people from meeting with friends.

It’s simply about taking action to reduce violence and make sure that everyone can feel safe where they live.“Patrols have also been stepped up to reassure our residents so if you have any information on any offences in the area please speak with our officers.”

