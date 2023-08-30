A 15 year old boy has admitted deliberately causing a huge fire on marshland in Parkgate, Wirral, on 19 March, 2022.

The teen, who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chester Magistrates on Friday, 25 August for trial but pleaded guilty on the first day to arson and damage of a site of special scientific interest.He was given a nine-month referral order and ordered to pay £200 court fees and £22 victim surcharge. Two other 15-year-old boys, who also can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to arson and damage at an earlier hearing.

Fire at Parkgate Credit: Twitter/@ilovetolift13

The fire devastated a large area of marsh between Parkgate and Neston having a huge impact on the rare habitat for birds and other animals.

After the fire started, witnesses reported four suspects running from the scene.The three boys admitted being at the scene but all of them denied starting the blaze.

The fire covered around one square kilometre of the area. Credit: Ben Hulme

Detective constable Adam Spencer said: "What these boys did devastated the breeding grounds for protected species under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act.

"While all of them admitted to being present at the site, none of them would admit who started the fire, leaving us with no option but to prosecute all three teenagers, meaning they will all now be tarred with criminal records which will have lifelong implications."The impact of their actions that day cannot be underestimated; the fire caused significant damage to the marshes which is likely to have a significant impact on local wildlife for years to come. The message here is think before you act."