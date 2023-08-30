A student who was given £5,000 by Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish for help with leukaemia treatment has died.

Dylan Lamb, 20, a student at Liverpool University, was diagnosed with Precursor T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia earlier this year.

Jack Grealish donated £5,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to head to America for life-saving treatment, but friends confirmed he died on Saturday, 26 August.

"He went in his sleep with his family by his side, having said his goodbyes to all of his friends the day before and he was still full of laughs and jokes," a post on social media read."I cannot put into words the love that us lads and Dylan's family have felt through this difficult time. We cannot thank everyone enough for the continued support and love. I hope we have done you proud bro and I hope you know that we will always love you."

Heavyweight boxer Frazer Clarke was among those to pay tribute on social media after his passing while Dylan's aunt Karen posted: "Rest in peace my beautiful darling."Dylan, from Staffordshire, went to his GP with a back problem last year and thought he had only pulled a muscle, but blood tests revealed the devastating news that he had T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Prior to having chemotherapy, he took the brave decision to have his sperm frozen in case he became infertile.

After a change in chemotherapy, he was told he was in remission on 5 July last year. He was found a donor, and he underwent a stem cell transplant.

He then started getting back his 'normal life' and even returned back to his studies in international business at the University of Liverpool, but in June 2023 he felt pain in his lower back once again and the devastating news was confirmed that the cancer had become even more aggressive.

Dylan's girlfriend of three years, Phoebe Cole, 20, said: "He had this lower back pain that could have been multiple different things, he thought he had pulled a muscle. We were coming home for Easter and it got progressively worse, he lost his appetite and was being sick.

"His mum took him to A&E in unbearable pain and a blood test showed his white blood cells were through the roof. It all happened so fast, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and then three days later he was having chemotherapy."

