Play Brightcove video

Lucy Hobson spoke to Granada Reports presenters Lucy Meacock and Rob Smith

A woman with severe sight impairment has climbed the highest mountain in Western Europe to help others get access to guide dogs.

Lucy Hobson, 30, from Gatley is severely sight impaired and has just completed a gruelling ascent of Mont Blanc in France whilst raising funds for Guide Dogs.

Almost two million people in the UK are living with sight loss that has a significant impact on their daily lives. Around 180,000 rarely leave their homes alone.

Lucy hopes she can raise more funds to train and breed more guide dogs - who can help others as much as her dog Jenny has helped her.

Lucy Hobson has raised nearly £3,000 for the charity Guide Dogs. Credit: Lucy Hobson

Lucy said: "Jenny has changed my life. Before I had her, I was using a cane and I was having to think about every little thing I was doing.

"The stress of that was getting too much. If we could raise more money, we could get more guide dogs bred and trained."

Speaking about the climb, Lucy said: "It was definitely difficult. It wasn't an easy ride.

"It was amazing and the technicality of it being different to what I've done before because there was a lot of rock climbing involved. It was definitely intense on my calves."

Whilst Jenny did not join Lucy for the climb, she did help her take part in some of her training in the Peak District. She has previously climbed Kilimanjaro and Everest basecamp.

Speaking about how she finds the experience, Lucy said: "I follow the person in front of me. Going up is easier, because I have some sight.

"Going down is harder because there are loose rocks and I could go off balance. I slip and fall all the time."

Lucy Hobson says the descent is much harder than the ascent when climbing. Credit: Lucy Hobson

Lucy says that getting a guide dog has changed her life. For example, if walking outside by a curb, Jenny will disobey a command to go forward because she can see that a car or bus is coming.

Lucy said: "I've got the joy out of Jenny. The fact that people are waiting so long, I want others to feel the benefit I have.

"I rely on her so much, I rely on her to get me to work. She really does look after me and you can really feel that between you.

"When you go out, you feel like you've lost your arm."

You can donate to Lucy's campaign on JustGiving.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...