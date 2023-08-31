Attempted murder investigation underway after man stabbed in Bury

An 18-year-old man's arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Bury.

It happened on Tuesday night just before midnight. A 44-year-old was attacked with a knife on Haworth Walk in Radcliffe.

After escaping the attack, he was found by a member of the public, before being taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he's in a stable condition, with 'significant injuries' to his back and neck.

Police officers have now arrested an 18-year-old male suspect. who's now being questioned.

The man was found at New Church Street Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Kenneth Blain of GMP’s Bury district said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones at this difficult time, and we will continue to support him and his loved ones throughout our enquiries and the investigation.

“We believe this incident is a targeted attack and therefore poses no wider risk to the public. However, I know this incident will likely come as a shock to those in the local community of Radcliffe and the wider Bury community.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that we secure justice for the victim of this horrific attack and that the individual responsible for this callous attack is removed from our streets.

“Our enquires are still very much ongoing and we would like to appeal to members of the public who live in the local area who have CCTV, doorbell footage or have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the hours leading up to this incident to please contact us immediately.

“Your information no matter how small could be vital in piecing together what happened and securing justice for the victim of this attack.”

If you have any information, please call GMP Bury CID on 0161 856 8078 or 101 quoting log 3985 of 29/08/2023.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously with any information on 0800 555 111.