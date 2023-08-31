A police operation into child sexual exploitation which was formed after a scathing report into earlier failings has made its first arrest.

Operation Sherwood was launched in 2022, following the publication of ‘The review into historic safeguarding practices in the borough of Oldham’.

Led by GMP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Major Investigation Team, it is reviewing the 11 cases which were studied and referenced by the independent team.

What did the report find?

The report, published on Monday 20 June 2022, said "children had been failed by the agencies meant to protect them because child protection procedures had not been properly followed".

It added structural flaws within multi-agency systems set up to tackle CSE led to poor practice and some children not being protected or perpetrators not being caught sooner.

On Thursday, a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual activity with a child, trafficking, and grooming. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Jenny Zebrowski, of GMP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Major Investigation Team, said: “We are really pleased to have made this arrest – it’s assurance that our investigation is very much active and progressing towards justice for victims and survivors.

“We understand that, from the outside looking in, it has taken us some time to get to this stage. However, we have been moving forward steadily - at a speed and in a manner which is right for the victims and survivors. They are the heart of Operation Sherwood – they are supported by GMP, partner agencies, and specialist services and will be for as long as they need.

“We still have a long journey ahead of us but, learning from other non-recent CSE investigations, we are committed to taking a progressive victim-centred, suspect-focussed, and evidence-based approach which gives us and our partners the best chance of securing positive judicial outcomes against offenders."