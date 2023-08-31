Play Brightcove video

Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe sits down with presenters Lucy Meacock and Rob Smith to talk about his cancer journey.

A veteran radio DJ and cancer survivor is backing a campaign to spot the signs of head and neck cancer after revealing he would have died within a year if he'd waited to see a GP.

Mark Radcliffe was diagnosed with cancer of the tongue and lymphnodes in 2018, but has now been given the all clear, which he described as "emotionally euphoric."

The 65-year-old presenter, who is from Bolton and hosts a folk show on BBC Radio 2, first noticed a lump in his neck while shaving his beard and contacted his GP straightaway.

After his diagnosis, he had surgery to remove the tumours after which he was given an intensive course of radiotherapy and two rounds of chemotherapy.

The illness forced him to spend several months off air, but he says the decision to have the operation was a "no-brainer".

He said: "I had to sign a waiver in case they destroyed my voice. I think the most stressful thing is agonising decisions, but it wasn't a hard decision.

"They said I might die if I don't have the operation, so that's a no brainer isn't it?

"I thought if I can't do any more radio shows, the world is not going to stop turning and at least I'll still be here to have a crack at something else."

Mark underwent surgery to remove tumours from his lymphnodes after his cancer diagnosis in 2018. Credit: Mark Radcliffe

The father-of-three has now been cancer-free for five years and was recently discharged from his oncologist.

He said: "If I hadn't found it they said I would've had six to eight months to live. I was 60 at that point and I've just been signed off five years clear at the Christie last week.

"The earlier you find these things the higher your chances are. If I'd have waited a year, I wouldn't be here."

Mark is now is urging people, especially men over 50, to “Speak Out”, as part of a new campaign from North West Cancer Research.

'Don’t Be Silent. Speak Out' launches as new figures show that more men across the North West region are living with head and neck cancer.

There more than 30 different parts of the head and neck, including the throat, tongue and mouth, the condition is more common in men, especially those aged 50 and above.

The DJ is now backing a campaign for more men to know the symptoms of neck and head cancer. Credit: North West Cancer Research

What are the common symptoms of head and neck cancer?

A lump or swelling in the neck, jaw or mouth

Difficulty swallowing

Persistent hoarseness

Nosebleeds

A decreased sense of smell

Numbness in part of the face

Shirley Pringle, Research Matron at the Liverpool Head and Neck Centre at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Head and neck cancer is the eighth most common cancer in the UK and early detection and diagnosis is vital in improving outcomes for patients.

“If you have any concerns, I would urge you to contact your GP as soon as possible – symptoms vary so it is important to know what to look for.”

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “Across the North West, rates of head and neck cancer are 20 per cent higher than the rest of the country.

“We also see similar inequalities across other types of cancer, whereby those living in our region are impacted significantly more than their counterparts living elsewhere.

“It is our mission close this gap through specific research projects that tackle the cause and find the cure for cancer. Until then though, it’s vital that people across the area know what to look out for and when to get medical advice.

“That’s why Don’t Be Silent. Speak Out is so important to help increase early diagnosis and, most importantly, encourage people to ‘speak out’.”

For more information on the campaign, visit North West Cancer Research website.

