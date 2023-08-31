A man has been charged with murder and child cruelty following the death of a toddler.

The two year old boy was found unresponsive at a house in Blackpool on 19 August.

He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, of Central Drive in Blackpool is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 1 September.

He had already appeared in court charged with Section 18 wounding but this has now been changed to murder following the boy's death, Lancashire Police said.