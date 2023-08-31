Erling Haaland has revealed he sleeps with his mouth taped shut at night.

The prolific Manchester City striker says he also wears blue light-blocking glasses for three hours before going to bed.

The 23-year-old spoke about his unusual nocturnal habits in an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul for his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast.

Erling Haaland won the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 season.. Credit: Professional Footballer's Association

Haaland said: “I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. To sleep good, simple kind of things (like) blue-blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom, I think is really important.

“Doing a lot of things is not good but doing small things every single day for a longer period really pays off.”

Haaland said the reason for taping his mouth was to maximise breathing through the nostrils while exposure to sources of blue light, such as electronic devices, can affect sleep.

Taping your mouth shut while sleeping can be highly dangerous and can lead to blocking your airflow, sleep apnea and aspiration.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his debut season with City last term, helping the club win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. He has scored three in five games this season.

