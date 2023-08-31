A pony that was beaten by its owner in a car park and found in a stable covered in faeces has found a "forever home" helping children at a riding school.

Bramble, a yearling filly, was hit by her owner more than a dozen times to ‘teach her a lesson’ in a car park in Lancashire.

The RSPCA says that one animal is beaten every hour.

Bramble was rescued by the RSPCA in 2020, rehabilitated and then rehomed to the British Horse Society’s Second Chance scheme. She now lives at Queen Mary’s School in North Yorkshire.

Bramble was found in a stable covered in faeces. Credit: RSPCA

She was underweight with prominent shoulders, backbones and ribs, all clearly visible. She was also kept in a stable covered in horse faeces and plastic bags and there was ivy - which is poisonous to horses - growing at the back.

Bramble had no clean area or bedding to stand on or feed available to her and she was also seen chewing wood - often a sign they are not receiving adequate nutrition.

The pony now works with the Changing Lives through Horses scheme. This supports young people and gives them the opportunity to develop life skills through working with horses.

Bramble was rehomed to the British Horse Society’s Second Chance scheme. Credit: RSPCA

Alice Clennan, Queen Mary's School equestrian centre manager, said: "Bramble is settling into her new home.

"She is thriving in her new setting and is loved by all the pupils at Queen Mary's Equestrian Centre. It is wonderful to be able to provide this opportunity."

