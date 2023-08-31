Teenager charged with murder of Chintzia McIntyre who was found with serious injuries in Warrington
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found with serious injuries at a home in Warrington.
Cheshire Police says Chintzia McIntyre was seriously assaulted on Tuesday 29 August on Phoenix Place.
The 48-year-old died at the scene.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and has since been charged with her murder.
He will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 31 August.