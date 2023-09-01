The family of Elaine and Philip Marco, the couple who died when their car became submerged in floodwater on a road in Liverpool have issued a thank you for the public's support.

Emergency services were called to Queen's Drive in Mossley Hill at around 9:21pm on Saturday 26 August after reports of concern for two people in a black Mercedes which had driven into flood water.

Their bodies were recovered and both were pronounced dead.

Elaine and Philip were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary this month.

A view of Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool where Mr and Mrs Marco died Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

In a statement their family said: "On behalf of the Marco family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the emergency services and members of the public who came to the assistance of our beloved Elaine and Philip.

"The messages of support and the kind gestures we have received from our family, friends, and the wider Liverpool community will be forever appreciated.

"Elaine and Philip were the most loving, generous and kindhearted parents and grandparents and we are shocked and heartbroken with their sudden passing under such tragic circumstances.

"May their memory be a blessing.

"If anyone has more information to help with the investigation please contact Merseyside Police."

An investigation into the deaths of Mr and Mrs Marco remains ongoing. An inquest was opened and adjourned on Friday 1 September.