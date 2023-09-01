The family of a man who died a day after he was reportedly assaulted at his home in St Helens have paid tribute, describing him as "fiercely independent" and a "beloved son, brother and brother in law."

Philip Quinn was taken to hospital after being found at his home on Brookhouse Grove, St Helens, in the early hours of 22 August.

Merseyside Police the 54-year-old was discharged but died the next day after collapsing.

His family said: "We are shocked and devastated at the loss of a beloved son, brother and brother-in-law.

"Philip had autism and learning disabilities, but was fiercely independent and had lived happily at his home in Brookhouse Grove for the past seven years.

"Philip was larger than life, he loved being with other people, and would get along with anyone. His death has left an enormous hole in our lives."

Merseyside Police say three people arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed Credit: ITV News

As part of the investigation two men aged 54, 42 and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.