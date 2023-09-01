Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef

A charity is offering free cardiac health screenings to the under 40s following the sudden death of a young "generous" man.

Tim Cogley, 34, suffered a fatal heart attack whilst walking home after a night out with friends in Heswall in April 2017.

Despite showing no symptoms, Tim had a 75% cholesterol blockage of the left descending coronary artery. Had it been discovered beforehand, Tim may still be alive now.

His friends and family have set up a charity in his name for heart screening - particularly for those between 18-39 in Wirral.

At least 12 under-35's die in the UK each week from an undiagnosed heart condition.

If Tim Cogley's heart condition had been discovered sooner, his death may have been prevented. Credit: Family photo

Tim's dad Frank Cogley said: "I remember standing in the doorway and holding his hand and saying take care. That was the last time I saw him."

Talking about the cardiac health screening, Frank added: "Anyone with a risk score over ten, it flags up that person is a greater risk of a cardiac event within the next ten years.

"If we save one life, we know it was worthwhile."

A cricket match is being held on 10 September at Neston Cricket Club to raise funds for the foundation. Former footballers Paul Ince and Jan Mølby are taking part. The pair were friends with Tim.

Paul Ince said: "Tim was a gentle giant. He always had a smile on his face. No one could ever say a bad word about him. He was always fun to be with."

Tim Cogley was described as a 'generous' man who was fun to be around. Credit: Family photo

Jan Mølby added: "It's a horrific story but in a way it's a great legacy.

"I'm sure Tim would think that through the foundation, we are capable of helping and I think Tim would quite like that. He was a very generous man."

Throughout November, the foundation will offer free health checks including heart screening to men and women between the ages of 18 to 39 in Wirral.

Cardiac screening is a quick and painless process that typically takes around 30 minutes.

During the screening, a healthcare professional will perform a variety of tests including a blood pressure measurement and cholesterol level testing.

You can book your cardiac health screening on the Tim Cogley Foundation website.

