A man has admitted killing a man who died in hospital two days after being assaulted on a night out in Preston last year.

25-year-old Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted on the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in the city centre at around 2.40am on 12 August 2022, following an altercation with two men.

Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday 31 August and was bailed to be sentenced at a later date.

A second man, Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, also appeared at court and denied a charge of manslaughter. He was remanded in custody and will go on trial on March 11 2024.