A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the proceedings during the hearing at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Police were called to an address on Central Drive in Blackpool on 19 August by paramedics who were called to help with the unresponsive child.

The boy, Damian Russell, was rushed to hospital but could died from his injuries two days later.

Hardcastle, of Central Drive, was initially charged with section 18 wounding and went before Blackpool Magistrates Court in August.

Magistrates said the case could only be dealt with by the crown court and remanded Hardcastle in custody.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday 5 September.