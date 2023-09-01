A man who fled the scene after a crash in Oldham which left three people with life-changing injuries just hours before he flew to Tenerife has been jailed.

Taylor Moss ploughed his BMW into an oncoming car while attempting to overtake a taxi, before hitting another vehicle on 17 September 2022.

He left the scene with his partner while paramedics treated the victims, then returned moments later to grab suitcases from the boot of his car, before jetting off on a two week holiday.

During his two-week holiday, Moss attempted to report the car as stolen.

Police investigations showed the BMW 116d had attempted to overtake a taxi by entering the opposing side of the carriageway, when it crashed into a Toyota Yaris heading in the opposite direction.

The BMW then ricocheted off and collided with a further vehicle.

Emergency Services attended the scene, rescuing the three passengers of the Yaris by dismantling the car before taking them all to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries which at the time were described as life changing.

Moss, 24, claimed he had not been driving the car at the time of the crash and that his parents had dropped him off at Manchester Airport, but he was lying.

Moss claimed his parents had dropped him off at Manchester Airport Credit: PA Images/Stock shot

After further investigations, it was established through a billion to one hit of DNA on the deployed airbag that Moss was in fact the driver.

Moss, 24, from Turf Lane Oldham was later arrested on Wednesday 25 January 2023, at Ashton Police Station.

On Thursday 31 August 2023, he was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to three years, two months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, failing to report a road traffic collision and failing to remain at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He will serve half of the sentence in custody and the remaining half will be on licence. Moss was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for four years and will be required to take an extended test.

PC Phil Williams from GMP’s Roads Policing Unit said: "I would like to thank the victims and their family for their support and help with this case, this was a truly harrowing experience for them at the time, something they are still suffering with to this day.

"To flee a scene of a collision is one thing but to come back and retrieve their suitcases and fly off on holiday without any second thought for the victims who were trapped in their vehicle is utterly disgraceful.

"I sincerely hope that the time that Taylor Moss is behind bars, he realises the magnitude of what he has done and what impact it has had on all of those involved."