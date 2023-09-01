Three people are set to appear at court following incidents during the recent fixture between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor.

During the game on 11 August, there were several incidents of unacceptable behaviour, including an individual entering the pitch, an item being thrown onto the pitch which hit a Manchester City player, and a steward being assaulted.

Following enquiries carried out by Lancashire Police and Burnley FC, the following people have either been charged or summonsed to appear at court.

Elliott Littlefair, 18, of Lyndhurst Road, Burnley, has been charged with Section 4 Football Offences Act 1991 - Entering a playing area. He is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court on 7 November.

Joshua Newbon, 20, of Schofield Street, Heywood, has been summonsed to appear before magistrates at a later date charged with common assault.

Christopher Brooks, 30, of Sandy Lane, Accrington, has been summonsed to appear before magistrates at a later date charged with Common Assault and Section 2 Football Offences Act 1991 - Throwing a missile onto playing area.

Manchester City won the match at Turf Moor Credit: PA

Supt Andrea Barrow, from Lancashire Police, said: "We know that the overwhelming majority of people go to the football to enjoy themselves and support their team, and genuine fans will have been appalled by recent events.

"We continue to work with Burnley Football Club to ensure all fans have an enjoyable and safe day at the football.

"Anyone who engages in disorderly or violent behaviour should expect to face criminal charges and a football banning order."

Manchester City won the match 3-0.