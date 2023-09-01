A trial date has been set for a 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead outside her home in Warrington.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to reports of a serious assault on Phoenix Place just after 9:30am on Tuesday 29 August.

Chintzia McIntyre, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 1 August.

Appearing via video link from HMP Wetherby wearing a grey prison issue jumper, he spoke only to confirm his name and was not asked to enter a plea.

A trial, scheduled to last five days, was set for 29 January next year.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC remanded the youth into custody ahead of a further hearing on 17 November.

Detective Superintendent Jon Betts, of the force's Warrington local policing unit, previously said: "I would like to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

"There is currently an increased police presence in the local area, and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

"As part our ongoing enquiries, I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Phoenix Place area between 9.30am and 9.45am and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

"The same goes for anyone with any video or dashcam footage."