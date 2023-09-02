A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in the neck in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a man being attacked with a knife on Haworth Walk in Radcliffe, Bury, at around 11:55pm on Tuesday, 29 August.

After escaping the attack, the 44-year-old was found by a member of the public, before being taken to hospital with serious injuries to his "back and neck".

He has since been discharged.

Patrik Tokar, 18, of Seymour Court in Radcliffe, was charged by police with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates Court on Saturday, 2 September.