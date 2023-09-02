Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott.

A group of schoolboys who ran 12 miles for charity say they did it to make their friend who died of a brain tumour proud.

Bobby Spencer, 14, was diagnosed with a secreting germ cell tumour in 2022 and died just 11 months later, on 26 June 2023. More than 1,000 people attended his funeral.

His friends, Will, Sean, Ben, Ryan and Ashton, all aged 14 or 15, ran 12 miles from Wade Deacon High School in Widnes to Bobby's favourite football club stadium, Liverpool FC.

They have raised more than £22,000 in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity, which supports pioneering research as well as raise awareness of brain tumours.

Bobby Spencer with Liverpool FC Cody Gakpo. Credit: Family photo

"We're all sad that he is gone, so we just wanted to do something to make him proud" said Bobby's friend, Will.

"We're doing it for him. We want to make him and his family proud", Ashton said.

Ben added: "We just want to raise as much money as possible so other families that are going through this don't have to feel the pain that we've all felt these past months."

Secreting germ cell brain tumours are fast developing, ‘malignant’ tumours that grow from cells in the womb.

They represent around 1 – 2% of all brain tumours and around half of these occur in children and young adults.

Bobby's friends are raising money for charity and awareness of brain tumours. Credit: Family photo

Lily Finlay, Community Fundraiser at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are so inspired by this fundraising effort.

"Thank you so much to the boys and everyone who has donated for raising such a fantastic amount of money to help other families, and for helping us to raise awareness of this brutal disease.”

The boys are now planning their next fundraising event to continue to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity in Bobby's name.