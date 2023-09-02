The Nolan sisters have opened up a day care centre in their name.

The group from Blackpool, made up of sisters Linda, Denise, Coleen, Anne were invited to the grand opening of the day care centre because of their close relationship to Alzheimers.

Anne said: "I was an ambassador for Alzheimers and I had a big function at at the big hotel in Blackpool for Alzheimers research.

"I think the committee thought about that and also about our mum who suffered from Alzheimers as well.

"We're absolutely honoured, thrilled to bits."

Coleen added: "It's quite humbling actually, and obviously with our mum having Alzheimers its so close to our heart.

"To be honoured with our name, it's honestly fantastic."

Alzheimers is close to the family's heart. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The centre is located in the seaside town of Lytham Saint Annes, near to where the sisters grew up.

"It's in Lytham which is beautiful area as well," said Anne.

Denise continued: "We wish our mum had been around to be here because it's just beautiful, to be quite honest it would have been amazing for her to be here."

"It's nothing like a care home, we've seen a lot. it honestly feels like a five star hotel," said Coleen.

"People feel like their just in a little apartment," Anne agreed.

The ceremony was also attended by the Town Crier, with the ribbon being cut by Loose Women's Coleen Nolan.

"I feel really honoured and. humbled at the people that work here and everyone has been so lovely," she said.

Denise added: "It's an awful disease.

"The sooner the better they discover a cure for it. But what a lovely place if you have to be in a home."