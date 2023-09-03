Tour of Britain starts with first stage through Manchester

A cycling race has begun it's first stage through Manchester.

The Tour of Britain started on 3 September with riders starting outside Altrincham Market and ending in Manchester's city centre.

Crowds gathered to watch as temperatures reached 26 degrees.

This part of the race started in Altrincham and ended in the city centre. Credit: Tour of Britain

The stage was won by Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij, who completed the leg in just under four hours.

Manchester hosted the finale of last year's Tour Series, and is home to the national governing body - British Cycling.

Over a million people were expected to line the roads in this part of the race.

Cheshire's Dame Sarah Storey is a six times British national track champion and hopes today's event will encourage more people to take up the sport.

She was among the spectators, and said: "We're getting to see them fly through our streets but we can also use this opportunity to engage people with the sport.

"Cycling works at all levels. So the pros are here today but we've obviously seen some youngsters out here on Deansgate doing a little demonstration, having a little bike race.

"That's the beauty of cycling, it includes everybody."

