Chris Eubank Jr's trainer, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre has been charged with possessing a firearm after a gun was found in hold luggage at Manchester Airport.

At 10:45am on Sunday 3 September, officers were called to reports of a suspected firearm. Security staff first inspected the item before Greater Manchester Police officers attended the scene and seized.

It comes after Chris Eubank Jr. faced Liverpool's Liam Smith at Manchester Arena on Saturday 2 September.

Chris Eubank Jr (centre) with trainer Brian McIntyre (second left) after victory against Liam Smith Credit: PA

Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

McIntyre attended Stockport Magistrates court on Monday 4 September where he was further remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 9 October.

