A Liberal Democrat councillor has called out the council leader after a key road in the area remained shut this morning following the death of a couple in deep floodwater.

Elaine and Philip Marco died on Queens Drive, Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on 26 August.

Philip and Elaine Marco were about to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary. Credit: Family Photo

Councillor Richard Kemp wrote a letter to Liam Smith, saying he was "amazed" that there was no work, with the investigations and reparations over the weekend period.

With the start of school on Monday 4 September, Councillor Kemp said: "You will know as Ward Councillor that schools have a major problem in the first week of new term.

"I have no doubt we will see gridlock in the Penny Lane area with huge pressure for the road systems as parents try and get to Dovedale and St Anthony of Padua schools and Liverpool college."

He has urged the council to "use every single day to carry out necessary work" and says "to not use the quiet days of the weekend" was an "absolute disgrace".

"This disruption will cause increased danger, pollution, accidents and time delays in this area at the heart of which is my Penny Lane Ward," he continues.

ITV Granada Reports have approached Liverpool City Council for comment.

