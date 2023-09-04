A woman has been found guilty of murder after stabbing a man to death following an afternoon at the pub.

Lea Rose Cheng, 27, cried in the dock as she was convicted of murdering 39-year-old Dylan Bacon, who was found collapsed in a pool of his own blood outside a block of flats in Liverpool on 14 March last year.

A trail of blood led police back to Cheng's home.

A jury of four men and eight women delivered a unanimous guilty verdict at Liverpool Crown Court.

Dylan Bacon was stabbed to death. Credit: Merseyside Police

During the prosecution's opening last month, John Benson KC told how Mr Bacon had been "subjected to a sustained assault with a knife".

A post-mortem found he had suffered "eight incised wounds to his head and torso", the court heard.

Two were said to be "of particular seriousness", those being a "very deep stab wound to the upper right front of the chest and a very deep stab wound to the left of the upper back".

Cheng, also known as Learna, had left her home at around 2pm that day and visited Hoggin's Irish Pub with her grandad.

They spent around 45 minutes there before moving on to the Old Swan, also known as the White House.

Mr Bacon later arrived and sat with them at a table.

Lea Rose Cheng, also known as Learna Cheng. Credit: Facebook

Cheng was seen on CCTV footage making "affectionate gestures" to him, including putting her arms around him and kissing him on the cheek. But, at around 5pm, she was "violently sick at the table" and left with her grandad to his home.

Meanwhile, Mr Bacon continued to the Millfield Inn, where he was seated by a window and appeared to spot her as she walked across a road.

He finished his pint and left the premises and the two were not seen on camera again until 7pm, with their "whereabouts unknown" for a period of around an hour and a half.

Cheng had previously been dressed in a black Adidas jacket, a black t-shirt, black leggings and black trainers but was at that point wearing a khaki coat and a "lower cut black top". Mr Bacon was "a matter of a few paces and a few seconds behind her" as they arrived at her address.

He was later seen leaving with blood trickling down his back, wearing only one of his trainers and without the jacket he was wearing upon entering. Footage showed him "taking his final steps" before "collapsing and dying".

Around this time, Cheng had sounded an alarm which had been fitted at her housing association property, with operators on the other end calling 999 as a result.

A resident also called the police after discovering a "blood splatter" while walking home carrying his shopping.

Officers attended the area and found Mr Bacon "slumped against a wall" before following a "trail of blood" to Cheng's unit in a neighbouring block.

She refused to open her door and PCs had to force entry, after which they found "extensive bloodstaining" on the floor of the hallway alongside a "large, bloodstained knife".

Flowers left in memory of Dylan Bacon.

The occupant, who was naked from the waist down but wearing a bra, then "began shouting and screaming" saying "she'd been stabbed and was a victim".

Her behaviour was described as "erratic", while she had a "small puncture wound to the top of her right thigh".

Cheng was "initially uncooperative" and "refused to leave the flat". She also claimed to officers that Mr Bacon had knifed her then "killed himself because he didn't want to go to prison".

She later accepted that she had been responsible for inflicting his fatal wounds. However, the defendant claimed that she did not remember doing so and alleged that Mr Bacon had "stalked and preyed" on her in allegedly following her home from the pub in her intoxicated state.