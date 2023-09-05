Mason Greenwood had his first public training session as a Getafe player this morning after his move to the La Liga side.

Greenwood has not played competitively since December 2021. He was arrested in January 2022.

Mason Greenwood welcomed by Getafe CF fans to a training session Credit: PA

The player was charged with allegations of attempted rape and assault, but the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service after the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

Getafe will cover a small contribution for his wages during his time on loan.

Greenwood was welcomed to training by the club, who posted a video to X with the caption: 'We love you (Mason Greenwood', tagging the player and adding multiple heart emojis.

In a post on their social media page, Mason Greenwood told fans, ''I'm so happy to be here and I cannot wait to get started''.