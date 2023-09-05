A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Bolton.

Emergency services were called to a property on Bushell Street at around 11am on Sunday 3 September.

The initial call came in for the concern for the welfare of a woman, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 37-year-old woman died.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Janet Malone, from Greater Manchester Police’s Bolton district, said: "We are continuing to investigate all of the details of this incident and have moved quickly to look at all details and evidence available to us.

"We have a man in custody, but we are still working to fully establish the circumstances of what tragically led to the death of this woman. I appreciate that this will come as concerning news for those in the area, but I want to stress that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"In addition, your local officers will be more than happy to discuss any concerns you may have – if you have any queries, they can provide advice and reassurance on the matter."

