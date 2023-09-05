A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting drag queen The Vivienne in a Liverpool McDonald’s.Alan Whitfield, 50, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday September 5 and pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by beating. The incident took place inside Edge Lane Retail Park McDonald's on Montrose Way in June 2023. Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address before pleading guilty. He was supported in court by two family members.

The Vivienne during a photo call for ITV's Dancing on Ice Credit: PA

Prosecuting, Andy Page told the court the attack was the result of "homophobic hatred". Richard Darby, defending Whitfield, contested this and claimed instead that the assault came after scars on his client's face had been mocked.Though Whitfield pleaded guilty to assault, a Newton Hearing will take place at the same court on December 1 to determine the full nature of the incident. This will involve CCTV from McDonald's, the 999 call and The Vivienne's - real name James Lee Williams - evidence.

Talking to ITV's This Morning last month, The Vivienne said she was "kind of glad" the attack in June happened to her and not someone younger. She said: "I am kinda glad it happened to me who is able to deal with it then say a 15/16 year gay youth who is coming to terms with themselves and could have really affected them for life."

Alan Whitfield, 50, leaving the court Credit: Liverpool Echo syndication

Upon leaving the city centre court, Whitfield covered his head in a blue jumper and ran towards Liverpool ONE.