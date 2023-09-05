Manchester Museum returns sacred artefacts to Australian Aboriginal community

A museum has returned items to an Australian aboriginal community as part of a landmark repatriation project.

A handover ceremony took place on 5 September at Manchester Museum, where 174 items were formally returned to representatives of the Anindilyakwa community.

The Anindilyakwa community travelled from Groote Eylandt, which is located approximately 50km north of Mainland Australia.

These items will now be used to connect them with their heritage, but they have also sparked an art project which uses traditional practices.

The return of these inspired the Dadikwakwa-kwa Project, led by ten talented women artists from Anindilyakwa Art Centre. Credit: FLINT

One of the items that has been returned is a group of dolls made from shells, which are called Dadikwakwa-kwa in the Anindilyakwa language.

Manchester Museum has worked with the Australian Institute of Aborigianl and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) and the Andindilyakwa Land Council over the last three years, including in-person meetings on their home island.

Manchester Museum's representatives attended the consultation in person. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Georgina Young, Head of Exhibitions and Collections, said: "It's one of the most special experiences of my museum career to have gone to Groote Eylandt a year ago, almost to the day and to speak with the women who are here today as part of this ceremony.

"But also many many members of the Anindilyakwa community about what the material we've compiled and looked after here in Manchester means to them and not just want it means to them, but what it can do for cultural revitilsation there in the future on that island.

"There really is nothing like sitting there at someone's invitation on a beach hearing things that you're privileged to hear about their culture, their experience and their knowledge."

For Manchester Museum, part of the reason for doing this is "to build understandings between cultures in a more sustainable world".

The museum has collaborated with AIATSIS over the past five years, returning other sacred and ceremonial items to Aboriginal communities, but repatriation across the board has been going on for the last 20 years.

For those who attended, getting the items back means they can share stories with generations to come.

Making a speech at the event, one of the community's elders, Noeleen Lalara said: "I am pleased to be here and I just want to say thank you for being respectful to us, for taking our artefacts back home.

"I'm happy to be here, I'm proud of myself and all my people. Thank you to everyone from me and the Anindilyakwa people, and thank you so much to Manchester Museum for looking after our artefacts."

Thomas Amagula, Deputy Chair of the Anindilyakwa Land Council, said: “the repatriation of the Worsley Collection by Manchester Museum is an important step for the ALC in pursuing one of our core visions: to ‘protect, maintain, and promote Anindilyakwa culture''.

Leonard Hill, Acting Chief Executive of AIATSIS, described it as ''a highly significant return''.