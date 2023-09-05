Police in Lancashire are appealing for information after a sculpture of a deer was stolen from a park.

South Ribble Police say the sculpture disappeared from the roundabout on the Cawsey as you enter Walton Park around 29 August.

Police say the sculpture was stolen from near Walton Park. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

In a statement on Facebook, they said the sculpture was designed by the community, who "worked really hard to design and produce" it. They added: "we're really keen to locate it."

They are looking for dashcam or doorbell footage which could help, and are urging people to contact 5572@lancashire.police.uk if they have any information.