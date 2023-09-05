South Ribble police appeal for information after deer sculpture disappears
Police in Lancashire are appealing for information after a sculpture of a deer was stolen from a park.
South Ribble Police say the sculpture disappeared from the roundabout on the Cawsey as you enter Walton Park around 29 August.
In a statement on Facebook, they said the sculpture was designed by the community, who "worked really hard to design and produce" it. They added: "we're really keen to locate it."
They are looking for dashcam or doorbell footage which could help, and are urging people to contact 5572@lancashire.police.uk if they have any information.