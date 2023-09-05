A train carrying 40 passengers and a tractor have collided, causing major delays to services.

Rail services were cancelled between Preston and Croston following the incident at a level crossing near Penwortham, South Ribble, just after 10am on Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

The line has since reopened and all services are running as normal.

British Transport Police in Lancashire say no one was injured during the incident and enquiries to establish exactly what happened are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "At 10:22 hours we were notified of a collision between a tractor and train at a level crossing between Preston and Croston (Ormskirk Line).

"40 passengers on the train, no injuries reported. After inspection train was able to continue. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...