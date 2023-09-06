Detectives are treating the disappearance of a missing man as a potential murder.

Edward Forrester, 55, who goes by Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road, in Blackpool, at 1:30pm on Friday, 1 September.

Following enquiries, police have arrested a 65-year-old man, from Blackpool, on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Lancashire Police say although an arrest has been made, their hope remains finding Eddie alive.

The 55-year-old is described as being 5ft 5ins, with grey hair, who speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and green t-shirt. He possibly had an orange pull-along trolley with him.

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates said: “This is clearly a very distressing time for Eddie’s family and my thoughts are with them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers carrying numerous enquiries to find Eddie and our hope is that we find him alive.

"I want to reiterate that we are very much keeping an open mind about what may have happened to him.

“We would ask anybody with information on Eddie’s whereabouts – or Eddie himself – to call the police.