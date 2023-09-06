Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada journalist Claire Hannah

The Swaminarayan Temple on Adelaide Street in Bolton is marking a very special birthday.

Fifty years ago this very day the Mandir (or temple) was founded for worshippers who had moved to the area from India and wanted to bring their culture with them.

The Spiritual Leader arrives at the Temple. Credit: ITV Granada

The celebrations have seen the spiritual leader of this sect of the faith, accompanied by a number of saints, attend for a ceremony called the 'ritual of the purification for the idol'.

Men and women gathered separately on different floors for the event at the temple which has gradually been expanded over its 50 year history.

Women attend the celebration at the Temple Credit: ITV Granada

The nine day celebrations include a grand procession on Saturday.

It will pass through Bolton town centre before returning to the temple, and will include youth and local community groups, live music, dancing and floats.

In addition this week will see a varied range of religious sermons, musical and cultural shows as well as a night dedicated to women showcasing their talents - all organised for free by volunteers.

Changing of the flag at Hindu temple Credit: ITV Granada

The organiser of today's celebrations Sid Ragvani says it had been an emotional day:"You look around and you see tears in people's eyes. What they started and what it's become today and for them to be a part of it and for us to be a part of it. It's amazing."

