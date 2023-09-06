Stockport's iconic Pyramid is set to get a second lease of life.

After more than five years of lying idle the building is going to be the new home to a curry restaurant and banqueting hall.

The Royal Nawaab chain has confirmed that it now intends to develop the site with a view to opening next year.

The company was behind a restaurant on Stockport Road in Levenshulme from 2003 until earlier this year when it changed hands to Merzee, and operates two other restaurants in London and Ilford.

The Stockport Pyramid could soon seat hundreds of diners Credit: MEN Media

The 4.5 acre site on Yew Street was constructed in 1992 as part of five planned pyramids built in the area to create a 'Valley of Kings' along the River Mersey, in a nod to ancient Egypt. But it was the only one of the five to be built.

The Co-op used the premises for its call centre from 1995, but relocated to the NONA development in Manchester city centre in 2018.

With 86,000 square feet of space to fill on five floors the development could give a much needed boost to the town's economy.