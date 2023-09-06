Manchester United taking Antony abuse allegations 'seriously'

Manchester United say they are "taking seriously" allegations of domestic abuse made against forward Antony.

Antony, 23, was dropped by Brazil after accusations of physical aggression on a number of occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

He has denied the claims, writing on Instagram: 'I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.'

Antony has made 31 appearances since the complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in January.

Manchester United said: "As a club, we are taking this matter seriously". Credit: PA Images

Manchester United said in a statement they acknowledge the allegations and police investigations: "As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

''Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.''

United have not said whether Antony remains available for selection.

Womens Aid have told the club they must drop the winger. They said:

"When the alleged perpetrator is a high-profile footballer, we know from survivors of domestic abuse that has an impact on both football fans and wider society, who see them playing and celebrated on the pitch as a sign that the allegations are not being taken seriously by the club.

"Safeguarding is vital in these cases, to ensure the safety of everyone involved while proceedings are ongoing."

Antony's former girlfriend DJ Gabriela Cavallin, who has accused him of being violent towards her Credit: Instagram @djgabicavallin

Cavallin, a social media influencer, also alleges she was punched in the chest by Antony, which she claims caused damage to a silicone breast implant which required corrective surgery back in Brazil.

She is said to have filed a report to Sao Paulo Civil Police concerning allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Antony while on holiday in Brazil during June 2022, when she was pregnant, as well as making a separate complaint to GMP.