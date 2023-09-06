Patients on a hospital stroke unit were drugged with sleeping pills to "keep them quiet and compliant", a jury has heard.

One of the sedatives said to have been used was Zopiclone, which is potentially life-threatening if given inappropriately.

Catherine Hudson, 54, and Charlotte Wilmot, 48, are on trial at Preston Crown Court over the alleged ill-treatment of patients while they were employed as nurses on the unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2017 and 2018 Credit: Granada Reports

Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor Peter Wright KC said: "Some patients on the unit, we say, were deliberately doped up with Zopiclone, or other similar sedatives, by certain members of staff in order not to treat them but to keep them quiet and compliant.

"We say the defendants treated patients not with care and compassion but with contempt.

"They considered them, or some of them, to be an imposition, an irritation."

He said they would drug patients to "make their life easier and their work less onerous or arduous", or on occasion would do so "simply out of spite" if a patient or patients' family had irritated them.

Mr Wright went on: "The risks to the patients were obvious, but we say they didn't care.

"They thought it was amusing. It was something which they would brag about or share as a joke on social media and with other members of staff who shared their particular brand of humour."

A whistleblowing student nurse brought events she allegedly witnessed while on work placement at the unit to the attention of the authorities in November 2018, the court heard.

Mr Wright said a detailed and lengthy investigation followed into various activities at the hospital.

Preston Crown Court heard Hudson boasted about sedating one of her alleged victims in a text message to another colleague in which she wrote: "I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx"."

A message exchange between Hudson and Wilmot about an elderly male patient was read to the court.

Hudson wrote: "I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl (pissing myself laughing) well tonight sedate him to high heaven lol xxx."

Hudson said: "Already in my head to give him double !!"

The next evening Hudson messaged Wilmot: "If bed 5 starts he will b getting sedated to hell pmsfl . I'll get u the abx (anti-biotic) xxx".

Later, Hudson wrote: "I've just sedated him lol he was gearing up to start (laughing emoji) xxx".

Wilmot said: "Pmsl (tablet emoji) praise the lord Xxx".

He said the defendant was covertly recorded in her home as part of the investigation that followed.

Mr Wright said: "In one conversation she said this - which you may think sums up the entirety of this case - 'It's almost like a hidden inside rule that we all have. That we stick together whatever we do.

"'It's just taken to the grave. Take it to the grave - we say that all the time and this stupid f***ing student has spoiled this'."

Hudson, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, denies ill-treating four patients and stealing Mebeverine, a medicine.

Wilmot, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, denies encouraging Hudson to sedate one of those patients.

Both defendants have also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to ill-treat another patient.

The alleged ill-treatment offences are said to have taken place between February 2017 and November 2018.