Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death on Merseyside.Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at Sefton View, on Moss Lane, Litherland, at around 11.35pm on Tuesday, September 5 and found a man in his 20s had been stabbed.Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon is in place whilst police carry out their enquiries Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

A 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody where they are being questioned by detectives.An investigation is underway and house-to-house, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area. A cordon is in place that covers a section of Moss Lane, off School Lane. Locals have been told that the cordon is likely to remain in place for the rest of the day.Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: "Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the man who sadly died. Our investigation is currently underway and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.

Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone in the area of Sefton View at around 11.30pm last night who saw or heard anything to contact them. "Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000846368."