Young boy in hospital after dog attack in Birkenhead

Two people have been arrested following a report that a dog attacked a young boy in Oxton in Birkenhead yesterday evening (Tuesday 5 September).At around 5.50pm, Merseyside Police received a report that a young boy, who was with a group of other children on Merlin Road, was attacked by a dog.The boy suffered significant injuries to his cheek and nose and was taken to hospital where police say he will receive a considerable amount of medical treatment. Officers later attended an address in the area and seized a dog (a Hunterway Cross breed) which was humanly destroyed. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Beechwood and Oxton were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of an out of control dangerous dog in a public place.Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: “This a was a terrifying attack on a young boy who was with other children when he was bitten by a dog on Merlin Road.“No one else was hurt during the attack and the young boy is receiving treatment in hospital.“Although two people have been arrested our officers are continuing to investigate exactly what happened on Merlin Road and would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw the attack to contact police.“We have a dedicated team who review all cases concerning dangerous dogs and are keen to speak to anyone who may have more information that could be vital to our enquiries. "In light of this attack I want to emphasize that dog owners need to be mindful of their dogs' behaviours at all times, particularly when they are out in public spaces. If owners or anyone who is looking after any dogs that are liable to be aggressive please make sure they are in a protected space and on a lead or muzzled if out in public.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 23000845602 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.