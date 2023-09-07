13 arrested in investigation around supply of drugs between Merseyside and Isle of Man
More than a dozen have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply drugs between Merseyside and the Isle of Man.
The 13 people, 11 men and two women, were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply of Class A and B drugs, and conspiracy to conceal/transfer criminal property.
Merseyside Police searched 11 properties across the area where officers discovered Class A and B drugs, a large quantity of cash and a vehicle containing a 'hide' compartment.
All are currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ball said: “These recent arrests form part of an ongoing investigation targeting the supply of Class A and B drugs across the UK and the Isle of Man.
"The relentless work of our officers shows our continued commitment in targeting anyone involved in organised crime and removing dangerous drugs from our streets.
"The information we receive from our communities is always vital to what we do and I would ask if anyone has any information about who is supplying drugs in their communities to please contact us and we will do the rest.”
A 47 year-old man, from Bootle, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and conspiracy to conceal/transfer criminal property
A 35 year-old man, from Fazakerley, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A & B drugs and conspiracy to conceal/transfer Criminal Property
A 38 year-old man, from Bootle, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A & B drugs
A 51 year-old woman, from Aintree, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs
A 31 year-old man, from Walton, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to conceal/transfer criminal property
A 68 year-old man, from Bootle, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs
A 57 year-old man ,of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to supply Class B drugs
A 47 year-old man, from the Widnes area, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and conspiracy to conceal/transfer Criminal Property
A 37 year-old woman, from Gateacre, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to conceal/transfer criminal property
A 24 year-old man, from the Wavertee area, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to conceal/transfer criminal property
A 47 year-old man, from the Widnes area, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply
A 29 year-old man, from Fazakerley, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug Class A
A 24 year-old man, from the Wirral, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug Class B