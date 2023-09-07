More than a dozen have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply drugs between Merseyside and the Isle of Man.

The 13 people, 11 men and two women, were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply of Class A and B drugs, and conspiracy to conceal/transfer criminal property.

Merseyside Police searched 11 properties across the area where officers discovered Class A and B drugs, a large quantity of cash and a vehicle containing a 'hide' compartment.

All are currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

A large quantity of cash was found when police searched 11 properties across Merseyside. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ball said: “These recent arrests form part of an ongoing investigation targeting the supply of Class A and B drugs across the UK and the Isle of Man.

"The relentless work of our officers shows our continued commitment in targeting anyone involved in organised crime and removing dangerous drugs from our streets.

"The information we receive from our communities is always vital to what we do and I would ask if anyone has any information about who is supplying drugs in their communities to please contact us and we will do the rest.”