Prosecutors say they will announce whether they intend to seek a retrial for child serial killer nurse Lucy Letby on a number of outstanding allegations.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after jurors convicted her of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

However the jury in her trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children, as they gave their decision in August.

A hearing is scheduled to take place at the same court on Monday 25 September when the Crown Prosecution Service will state its intentions.

Letby, from Hereford, denied all the offences and refused to attend her sentencing.

She was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.

The jury of seven women and four men could not reach verdicts on allegations that Letby attempted to murder three baby girls, Child H, Child J and Child K.

They also could not reach verdicts over two counts of attempted murder against Child N, a baby boy, and an allegation she tried to murder another male infant, Child Q.

Letby was found guilty of one count of attempted murder against Child N.

