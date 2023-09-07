A grenade has been detonated after being found outside a home.

Merseyside Police was called to a property in Kirkby, Knowsley, after residents discovered the device at around 10.20am on Wednesday 6 September.A cordon was put in place, with Millbrook Drive near Kirkby Park closed to traffic and pedestrians, and residents evacuated as a precaution.

The grenade was taken to nearby Millbrook Park where it was safely detonated and residents were able to return to their homes from around 2pm.Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: “We have made extensive enquiries at the scene, speaking to potential witnesses and exploring all CCTV opportunities in the area.“Thankfully this incident was swiftly brought to a safe conclusion, but such weapons clearly have the potential to cause very serious injury or worse.“At this very early stage of the investigation, we are keeping an open mind about a motive. “I want to appeal to anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area of Millbrook Drive on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning to contact police.“Grenades have absolutely no place on the streets of Merseyside, and the people who store, carry and use any weapons in our communities are not welcome here.“If you have information on anyone who is using such weapons, or where they are being stored, contact us and we will take them off the streets and put offenders before the courts.” Anyone with information, or who might have CCTV or dashcam, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting reference 23000848241 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.