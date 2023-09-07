A man sent a string of "extremely aggressive and menacing" to a police force threatening to "make Raoul Moat look like a clown".

Nicholas John Taylor first came into contact with Lancashire Police after being convicted of making threats to kill a member of police staff in May 2020.

He then began emailing the force making more threats to kill in June and July 2021, with the "extremely aggressive and menacing" messages later becoming "out and out threatening", the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, said.

In the messages to the police Taylor said he was "man enough to defend myself".

He wrote: "If I stop, I've told my probation officer I can't be held responsible for my actions, at which point - as I clearly stated in the back of the police van - I'll make Raoul Moat look like a clown."In May 2023 officers stopped Taylor in his car on Burnley Road, Todmorden, for a suspected document matter.

The court heard that after refusing to give his details to the officer who pulled him over he was seen handling an item in his vehicle which later turned out to be an extendable baton.Taylor, 43 of Wiltshire Drive, Rossendale, was charged separately with sending electronic communication with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon. He pleaded guilty to both offences.In a sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court, Michael Nuttall, a mental health liaison and diversion officer, told the court Taylor suffered mental health difficulties and would benefit from more intensive intervention than he has previously been offered.

The court also heard that Taylor has struggled with his difficulties for more than 20 years.At the sentencing hearing Judge Altham accepted that Taylor's culpability for his offences was diminished as a result of his mental health struggles.

He said: "There are concerns I have about this defendant. I note that last time there was a (community) order he breached it. There was also an offence he committed on May 3."However the judge said in light of the defendant's specific difficulties he was prepared to make a two year community order, with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirements, to support rehabilitation.He said: "This sentence is intended to stop offending by providing assistance. He needs to understand the community order will last two years. If he breaches it he will be back before the court."He needs to understand that because of his record in relation to breaching community orders this sentence is imposed as a direct alternative to custody. If he breaches this, the court that deals with it will be entitled to impose a custodial sentence - and an immediate custodial sentence."