ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef reports

A James Bond super fan is selling what is thought to be the world's largest collection of 007 memorabilia.

Nick Bennett's collection of 12,000 items is so big it has put him in the Guinness Book of Records, and features things including a speedboat used to promote the film Live and Let Die in 1973.

But, despite spending the past 30 years building the epic collection, Nick, from Greater Manchester, has now decided to pass it on for someone else to enjoy - and is putting it under the hammer.

The huge collection could take up to 10 auctions and profits are expected to be in excess of £250,000.

The collection includes all manner of Bond memorabilia Credit: ITV Granada

"It started as a little boy watching a film and then years later I decided to collect and that's how it all happened - and I've never stopped," Nick said.

"The Guinness World Record was officially 12,000 unique items so I think we are probably around there."

Nick added that he often went without food to buy more items for his collection.

"I remember going to stores and earning £30 a week and making the decision that after my rent was paid I could buy a toy but maybe not food so I spent everything I had and enjoyed it."

Nick's collection is wide and varied.

It includes a little film reel which was put on sale after the classic Bond film Gold Finger was released with shots of the Thunderball film.

It gave fans the chance to see the epic before it came out in the cinema.

The collection also stretches to Bond figures like a doll of Kissy Suzuki, which took Nick 30 years to find, only tracking it down last year.

Auctions Manager at Omega Auctions Dan Muscatelli-Hampson says: "This is a journey that we are going to be going on with Nick and I think it could take us up to ten auctions to get through his whole collection.

"It's safe to say it must be in excess of £250,000 comfortably."

Though he is putting his unique collection up for sale Nick's enthusiasm for the films is undiminished, and like any true fan he is in no doubt as to his favourite Bond: "Roger Moore - the Spy who loved me , Moonraker - Bond went into space. It was amazing!

"I'm going to watch every film as it comes out and thoroughly enjoy it and I am always rooting for the good guy and boo the baddies!"

