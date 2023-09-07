A schoolboy is fighting for his life after he was given a 'high voltage' electric shock in a hotel reception.

The 10-year-old boy was left in a critical condition following the incident in the reception area of Tiffany's Hotel, in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.40pm on Sunday 3 September, where they found him unresponsive with injuries suggesting a "high voltage" of electricity was involved.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for the hotel said it has voluntarily closed its doors and that it is co-operating with police and council enquiries.

They added said: “We are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.

“We want to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.

"We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections.

“Our phone lines do remain open and we are working very closely with the Blackpool Council and the local enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"The child’s injuries are consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about those injuries and emergency service remain at the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1635 of September 3, 2023.