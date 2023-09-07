A theatre has closed its doors and cancelled performances due to fears over potentially dangerous crumbling concrete.

The Forum Theatre, in Romiley, Stockport, said due to the presence of Reinforced Aerated Autoclave Concrete (Raac) in their building it would be temporarily closing as a "precautionary measure".

In a joint statement, NK Theatre Arts and Stockport Council, said the presence of Raac at the 400 capacity theatre in the precinct off Compstall Road has been known about since 2017 and had been "managed in accordance with industry standards".

But, as a result of updated government guidance which has seen more than 100 schools close or partially close, the theatre would remain closed for "further investigations".

They said: "As a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of our staff, performers and visitors, we have taken the decision to close the theatre to the public in line with Government guidance to undertake further investigations.

"This approach is also being taken by other theatres and performance spaces as you may have seen in the press.

"We realise this will be very disappointing to our patrons and our performers but our priority is to make sure the building is safe."

Shows scheduled included Cats in Space Kickstart The Sun Tour, The Elton John Show and K27 does Disney.

The Forum becomes the latest in a number of other theatres across the country which have closed their doors as a result of the crisis.

"Anyone who has purchased tickets for immediate events impacted will be contacted by the box office with information on refunds or alternative dates should performances be rescheduled," the statement continued.

"We are in the process of contacting producers to discuss the implications for them."

A further update will be issued next week, the statement added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...