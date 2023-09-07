Three people, including a father and son, have been arrested after police seized eight puppies, three firearms and £200k in cash in co-ordinated raids in Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

Two high value vehicles and a large quantity of high value items including ten luxury watches were also seized after searches at the addresses in Lymm and Partington.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police's Economic Crime Unit carried out the operation alongside Cheshire Police, RSPCA and the Northwest Regional Organised Crime Unit on Thursday 7 September.

Two men, 17 and 43, and a 69-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of firearms and remain in custody for police questioning.

The RSPCA is now looking after the eight puppies which were seized, as they are said to be neglected.

Co-ordinated raids were carried out on Thursday 7 September Credit: GMP

Detective Inspector James Coles of GMP’s Economic Crime Unit, said: "The partnership work is invaluable to keeping the people of Greater Manchester safe, when we work together with other forces and law enforcement agencies, we are coming ever closer to removing this type of crime from our streets.

"This is great proactive policing work conducted by officers who have managed to remove suspected counterfeit cash from our streets.

"We recently launched Operation Notes, GMP’s dedicated response to tackling counterfeit currency, and although this may look like it is a victimless crime on the surface, counterfeit currency production and distribution is a serious offence and can promote organised violence.

"By seizing this cash today, officers have been able to put a dent in organised criminal networks to prevent the funds assisting further criminality within the community."

