People have been left scratching their heads after waking up to discover their cars covered in "dust" following overnight rain.

A film of dust and sand were left on vehicles, windscreens and windows after the showers fell over much of the country.

It came as a heatwave has swept the country, bringing temperatures of up to 30C.

Dozens took to social media to share their own picture of their dirty cars and to ask what the reason was behind it.

One said: "After a couple of hours of light rain in Manchester this morning, I’ve just looked out of the window and spotted a powder/dust all over the cars.

"Surely it’s not 'pollen' at this late stage of the season, so what is it?"

While another added: "Did anyone else find their cars covered in strange dust after the light early morning rain today? Saharan dust clouds again, perhaps?"

The Met Office says the reason cars and surfaces have been left "dirty" is down to the Sahara desert.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, said: "Saharan dust has been in the atmosphere around the UK in recent days.

"Some of this has been rained out in early morning showers, which gives this ‘dirty’ look that some people will have noticed on their car this morning.

"The levels of Saharan dust is lower in concentration over the coming days, before moving away early next week."

Credit: Andrew Stuart/MEN Media

What is Saharan dust?

Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.

How does it get to the UK?

When the wind blows strongly over deserts it can whip up dust and sand into the sky.

If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

As raindrops fall they collect particles of dust on the way down, and when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.

Is it common?

Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK often happening several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns.

What else will it effect?

In certain weather situations, Saharan dust can also affect air pollution and pollution levels.

The particles can be breathed in and enter your lungs and blood stream, potentially triggering asthma attacks in people who have asthma and aggravating other respiratory conditions.

Saharan dust worsens air quality and increases the levels of particulate matter in the air.

According to DEFRA, it will particularly effect Frida7, 8 September, as levels of Moderate air pollution are expected to be more widespread as light winds and very warm conditions persist.

High levels of air pollution could even be reached, mainly in Northern Ireland and around busy population centres across England.

