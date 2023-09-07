A woman who was injured in a dog attack on Merseyside last month has died - two weeks later.Police say at around 5.45pm on Friday 18 August it was reported Marie Stevens, 40, was bitten to the legs and arms by two Rottweiler dogs on Park Lane West in Netherton.Police officers gave Ms Stevens first aid until an ambulance arrived and took her to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.A 41-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Netherton were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.Both suspects were later bailed with conditions.Just after 9.10am on Sunday 3 September, police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Ms Stevens’ home on Holden Road, in Brighton-le-Sands to a report she had collapsed and sadly died at home.A post mortem determined the primary cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.Her next of kin have been informed.