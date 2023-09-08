Comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood has died aged 82, the Royal Variety Charity has announced.

Yarwood became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s with his impressions of politicians and other celebrities.

He spent his later years at the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, London, and died in hospital on Friday, 8 September.

Yarwood was born on 14 June 1941 in Bredbury, Cheshire, and was a lifelong supporter of Stockport County football club.

Impressionist Mike Yarwood, (left) with former Prime Minister Sir Harold Wilson. Credit: PA Images

The Royal Variety Charity said it was deeply saddened to announce his death, adding: “He leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry.”

It continued: “Mike Yarwood quickly rose to prominence for his exceptional ability to mimic the voices and mannerisms of countless celebrities and public figures.

“His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions and his unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world.

“Throughout his career, Mike graced television screens nationwide, becoming a household name in the 1960s and 1970s.

"His variety shows, including The Mike Yarwood Show, and Mike Yarwood In Persons, captivated audiences and showcased his uncanny talent for mimicry on prime-time television for two decades.

“The Mike Yarwood Show (1977) holds the record for the largest single Christmas Day audience of 21.4 million viewers.

“Mike’s family have asked that their privacy be respected during this sad and difficult time.”

